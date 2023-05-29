SeaWorld San Diego Shares POV Video of New Arctic Rescue Coaster

Ahead of its official opening this Friday, SeaWorld San Diego has shared a POV video of their new coaster, Arctic Rescue.

What’s Happening:

It’s time to hop on your snowmobile and ride to the rescue! The ice is melting, the poachers are lurking, and the Arctic animals are in peril. Join the team and feel the rush of the fastest and longest straddle coaster on the West Coast: Arctic Rescue.

With Pass Member previews now occurring, SeaWorld San Diego has shared the first POV of Arctic Rescue via their Instagram.