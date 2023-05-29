SeaWorld San Diego Shares POV Video of New Arctic Rescue Coaster

Ahead of its official opening this Friday, SeaWorld San Diego has shared a POV video of their new coaster, Arctic Rescue.
What’s Happening:
- It’s time to hop on your snowmobile and ride to the rescue! The ice is melting, the poachers are lurking, and the Arctic animals are in peril. Join the team and feel the rush of the fastest and longest straddle coaster on the West Coast: Arctic Rescue.
- With Pass Member previews now occurring, SeaWorld San Diego has shared the first POV of Arctic Rescue via their Instagram.
- Arctic Rescue is a launched “straddle coaster,” similar to Wave Breaker: The Rescue Coaster at SeaWorld San Antonio.
- Inspired by the heroic efforts of SeaWorld’s rescue team, Arctic Rescue will be the park’s sixth roller coaster.
- The ride will begin with an indoor launch in the former Wild Arctic attraction area, which is also where the ride’s queue and station will be located.
- This family friendly coaster will feature speeds of up to 40 mph and 3 launches across 2,800 ft of track.
- With its 48-inch height requirement, adventure seekers of all ages can enjoy the thrills and chills of Arctic Rescue.
- Arctic Rescue is incorporated in the Wild Arctic exhibit which is home to a ringed seal, walruses, and belugas, some of the species most impacted by Arctic sea loss.
- Arctic Rescue officially opens this Friday, June 2nd at SeaWorld San Diego.