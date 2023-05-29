California’s Great America Introduces New NorCal County Fair Themed Area

California’s Great America in Northern California has introduced a new themed area, the NorCal County Fair, that will soon feature a brand-new ride, Pacific Gliders.

What’s Happening:

From hiking and rafting amid the redwoods, soaring above the coastline’s sandy beaches, cruising along wonderful scenic roadways, to enjoying the great fresh food and wine grown in its vast agricultural fields, Northern California has so much to see and do.

NorCal County Fair is just that: An all-new ride, a retheming of a beloved attraction, a renovated games gallery and a fully upgraded picnic area for more fun in the sun.

The park’s longtime antique car ride has been given a refreshed theme and name, now known as Barney Oldfield’s Redwood Rally .

. Drivers are transported back in time with cars replicating the earliest roadsters on an extended track, passing by a dozen billboards and signage of California landmarks. Kids take the wheel (with a little guidance from underneath), control the gas pedal, and take their parents for a drive.

Opening later this summer is Pacific Gliders, a WindstarZ that allows guests to be the captain of their own experience as they catch wind like a real hang glider.