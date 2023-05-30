A Wish Kid’s Dream Vacation to Tokyo Disney Resort Comes True

Disney Parks Blog shared the story of A Wish Kid's strength celebrated with a trip to Tokyo Disney Resort.

What's Happening:

The first trip to Tokyo Disney Resort is always a magical experience but for 19 year old Make-A-Wish kid Rei Sayama, it meant so much more.

When Rei was only eight years old, she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow.

Her condition was very serious, and throughout the treatments, she watched Disney cartoons to entertain herself. Some of her favorites included Lilo and Stitch, The Little Mermaid , Phineas and Ferb , and Kim Possible .

and . Rei’s doctor had recommended that she receive a trip from Make-A-Wish Japan to the Tokyo Disney Resort.

Unfortunately, the timing of her wish trip was right before her second bone marrow transplant, which was a high-risk surgery, and her family felt as though "we were on a tightrope as the wrong treatment could be life-threatening."

Her lungs deteriorated due to complications, and she needed a constant oxygen supply for two years.

Her strength was weakening to the point where she could not walk by herself, and although she had many setbacks, she kept reminding herself that "Disney is waiting for me!".

The family kept encouraging each other throughout her treatments that this trip would come true.

Finally, Rei received a lung transplant and no longer needs oxygen or a wheelchair.

There was a long rehabilitation process, but her goal was still to be able to go to Tokyo Disney Resort and walk around all day.

Finally, this dream trip came true just in time for Tokyo Disney Resort’s 40th anniversary celebration and World Wish Day.

For their first trip to Tokyo Disney Resort, Rei, her older sister, and her father received the VIP experience.

To learn more about how Disney and Make-A-Wish create wishes together, visit worldwish.org/disney

