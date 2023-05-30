“Mulan” 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Doll Coming to shopDisney June 5th

Disney’s animated classic Mulan celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2023 and shopDisney is marking the occasion with a beautiful Limited Edition doll that fans will certainly want in their collection.

Disney’s Mulan is turning 25 and one of the ways fans can celebrate the milestone is with new merchandise collections.

is turning 25 and one of the ways fans can celebrate the milestone is with new merchandise collections. Among the must-have items coming to shopDisney is a limited edition doll featuring Mulan in an elevated pink and blue gown similar to the dress she wore when meeting the Matchmaker, although this one fits her perfectly.

similar to the dress she wore when meeting the Matchmaker, although this one fits her perfectly. The Mulan doll has long black hair that reaches all the way down her back, and while she doesn’t have her face covered in makeup, she is wearing dark eyeliner and red lipstick that’s also consistent with her Matchmaker moment.

Her pink tunic has long, open sleeves with translucent pink chiffon extending well past her hands. They are embroidered with flowers and finished with a dark blue satin hem. Meanwhile the bodice is blue and pink and secured with a turquoise belt that matches the frilly collar around her tunic as well as a tassel attached to the belt.

This doll also comes with a sword to represent her sacrifice for her family and her people.

The Mulan 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Doll will be available on shopDisney starting on June 5 at 8am PT.

25th Anniversary Limited Edition Doll will starting on June 5 at 8am PT. Piercing and edition size haven’t been announced however, previous Limited Edition dolls sell for $149.99 and edition sizes are around 5,500.

Check back soon for a link to this beautiful collectible.

