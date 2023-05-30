Stitch is on the Scene! New Apparel, Home Essentials and Accessories Now on shopDisney

This summer, shopDisney is putting Stitch in the spotlight with a new clothing collection designed especially for fans of “Experiment 626.”

Summer is on the way and shopDisney is helping fans to fill their wardrobe with a wild assortment of seasonal apparel inspired by the one and only, Stitch!

The blue troublemaker is bringing his spunk and spirit to must-have apparel, accessories, and home essentials the whole family will love.

Since it’s summer fun we’re all chasing down, Stitch is making sure he fits the vibe with a colorful retro style that calls back to the 80s and 90s with plenty of neon, paint splatters, action packed posing.

The Stitch Collection is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $19.99-$55.00

Shirts and Hoodies

Bring on the excitement of summer and don’t be afraid to plan for action! “Experiment 626″ can be spotted surfing on a splatter T-shirt for kids or in a bright pink alien suit on this cute tee for girls. There’s also a back hoodie covered in neon icons of Stitch, flowers, ferns and squiggle shapes practically screams “fun!”

BaubleBar Jewelry

Give Stitch an elegant upgrade while simultaneously allowing yourself to be a bit more relaxed thanks to new jewelry selections from BaubleBar. For starters, Stitch calmly hangs from red hibiscus flowers on a lovely pair of dangle earrings, but if that’s not quite your style, check out the beaded ankle bracelet with charms that can be matched with a necklace set.

Stitch at Home

Don’t allow yourself to have a boring bathroom. Get some Stitch decor in their stat to liven things up! Start with a prismatic shower curtain featuring the alien surfing then match it with a Stitch head bath rug. Bathroom saved!

Disney Parks Looks

Take the Stitch energy on the road and stop off at your favorite Disney park! Stitch takes over MagicBand+ with his neon icons, and if that wasn’t enough, the pattern is also featured on a bucket hat for adults. Speaking of headwear, you won’t want to miss the Stitch ear headband. It doesn’t have a bow, but it does have a plumeria flower!

