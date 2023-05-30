Celebrate Dad and Save! Take 30% Off Select Father’s Day Gifts from shopDisney

I can’t believe it but Father’s Day (June 18th) is on the horizon and if you’re looking for something cool and Disney themed to get for Dad, shopDisney is the place to go. Celebrate Dad and his fandom with a wide selection of clothing, collectibles, toys (he’s a kid at heart) and accessories from shopDisney. Best of all they’re on sale for a limited time!

Father’s Day will be here soon and this year shopDisney is helping families get their shopping done with a thoughtful assortment of gear Dad will love.

Whether he likes to chill at home or hit the parks for repeated rides and parades, shopDisney’s gift guide has something that will speak to his sense of style and playful attitude.

And if that’s not enough, you can save 30% on select gifts for Dad including Loki apparel, Star Wars pins, Disney100 swag, mugs and more.

We’ve gathered some of our favorite selections below, and guests can check out the entire lineup right now on shopDisney

Let’s Go to the Parks

Walt Disney World Sling Bag

National Geographic Elephants Woven Shirt for Men

Disneyland Spirit Jersey for Adults

Tron Backpack

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Baseball Cap for Adults

Star Wars

Greedo "May the 4th Be With You" 2023 Zip Hoodie for Adults – Star Wars Day

YODA Miniature Bust – Star Wars

Darth Vader Mug – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Boba Fett Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Pin – Limited Release

Disney

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Disney100 Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults

Goofy Tie-Dye T-Shirt for Adults

Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room Panama Hat for Adults

Moana Woven Shirt for Men

Mickey Mouse Disney Parks Rolling Luggage – Small – 18"

Mickey Mouse Photo Frame – Walt Disney World 2023 – 4" x 6"

Marvel

Captain America Figure – Marvel Comics

Loki "Master of Mischief" Shorts for Adults

Loki "Master of Mischief" Pullover Hoodie

Black Panther Figure – World of Wakanda

