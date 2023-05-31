ABC News Hires Brooke Bower as Executive Producer of “This Week”

ABC News has hired Brooke Bower to serve as executive producer of its Sunday public affairs show This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

This was announced by ABC News president Kim Godwin in a memo Wednesday morning.

Godwin also announced that Kendall Heath has been promoted to executive producer of politics.

This was following the sudden death of its top producer, Dax Tejera.

