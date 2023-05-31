ABC News Hires Brooke Bower as Executive Producer of “This Week”

ABC News has hired Brooke Bower to serve as executive producer of its Sunday public affairs show This Week with George Stephanopoulos.
What's Happening:
- ABC News has hired Brooke Bower as executive producer of the program.
- This was announced by ABC News president Kim Godwin in a memo Wednesday morning.
- Godwin also announced that Kendall Heath has been promoted to executive producer of politics.
- This was following the sudden death of its top producer, Dax Tejera.
- You can see Godwin’s memo below.
Kim Godwin’s Memo:
- Good morning, ABC News – I am pleased to share that Brooke Brower has been named the executive producer of This Week with George Stephanopoulos, and Kendall Heath has been promoted to executive producer of politics.
- Brooke will lead all aspects of This Week reporting into me, and Kendall will work closely with our programs and platforms on creative and compelling political storytelling and series, reporting into Stacia Deshishku with a dotted line into political director Rick Klein during the election season.
- Brooke Brower has more than two decades of experience as a journalist and newsroom leader. Most recently, Brooke led a team of digital writers and editors as the managing editor for CNN Politics, working hand in hand with correspondents and showrunners covering Washington, campaigns and elections.
- Prior to joining CNN in 2016, he spent more than a decade at MSNBC, where he was the executive producer of two shows, The Daily Rundown and MTP Daily, the latter of which he launched as a brand extension of NBC News’ Meet the Press. Brooke also began his career covering politics as a member of the ABC News political unit.
- Kendall Heath is an Emmy Award-winning producer with nearly 20 years of experience covering breaking news and politics.
- She first joined ABC News as a segment producer for Good Morning America, then moved over to This Week as the editorial producer booking guests for the show. Kendall was later promoted to senior producer while contributing to network political specials and election programming, covering every election since 2004.
- Kendall has served as the interim executive producer of This Week since December 2022, following the tragic and sudden loss of our colleague and friend, Dax Tejera.
- I want to thank her for leading the team through an incredibly difficult time and stepping in to continue producing the best Sunday political affairs program for our viewers every week.
- As the 2024 election season gets underway, I look forward to Brooke and Kendall working closely with the talented teams at This Week and all our great reporters and producers in the Washington bureau, led by Jonathan Greenberger, and the political unit under the leadership of Rick Klein and Averi Harper, to bring straightforward political journalism to our viewers at a time when it’s needed more than ever.
- Please join me in welcoming Brooke and congratulating both Brooke and Kendall on their new roles. -Kim