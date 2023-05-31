Disney100 Celebrates Wonder of Pixar with Books for the Whole Family

2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company and this year fans can grow their Disney collections with exciting merchandise celebrating favorite characters and stories that bring the magic to life. This month, Disney’s “Wonder of…” series shines a spotlight on Pixar featuring books the whole family will love.

What’s Happening:

Disney100

One of the easiest ways for fans to get in on the fun is by shopping! New and favorite collections will be popping up all year long as part of Disney’s monthly “Wonder of…” series.

For the month of June, the Wonder of… spotlight shines on Pixar films as the companion storybooks, cookbooks and collectibles inspired by Elemental , Coco, Turning Red and more.

, and more. Links to featured items can be found below. Be sure to check back soon to see who’s next in the “Wonder of…” series.

The Art of Elemental, available for pre-order now, presents the story behind the newest film from Pixar Animation Studios. It highlights the stunning artwork from the film's creation—including character designs, storyboards, color scripts, and much more—and features exclusive interviews from the creative team along with behind-the-scenes details.

Explore the unlikely and unique friendship between the main characters of the film with the Disney/Pixar Elemental: Unlikely Friends middle grade novel, which expands on the story from the film!

Readers aged 3-5 years old will enjoy the Disney/Pixar Elemental: A City for Everyone picture book. Featuring an array of characters from Elemental, this original story celebrates the differences that make us special and explores what it means to truly belong.

This Little Golden Book Library boxed set features stories based on the following Disney/Pixar films: Up, Coco, Onward, Soul, and Luca. With five Little Golden Books together in one boxed set, this collection is perfect for young readers ages 2 to 5 as well as Disney/Pixar fans and collectors of all ages.

Spend the day with the members of 4*Town in this manga companion to the hit Disney and Pixar film Turning Red! Hang with Robaire, Jesse, Tae Young, Aaron T., and Aaron Z. as they enjoy a rare break in their busy schedules. Jesse and Tae Young embrace their artistic side and visit a ceramics museum, Aaron T. gets his fashion on at the mall, and Aaron Z. and Robaire stay in the dance studio to master their moves before the sold-out show!

Celebrate Día de Los Muertos with over 50 recipes inspired by the Land of the Dead in Disney’s Coco! Filled with sweet treats, appetizers, main courses, and delicious drinks, this cookbook includes dozens of authentic Mexican dishes and all of the meals that the Riveras offer to their loved ones on the other side!

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.