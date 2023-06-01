20/20 investigates when a popular local musician is found dead. Do Facebook messages lead to his killer? This episode will air on June 2 on ABC and the next day on Hulu.
What's Happening:
- On the night of his disappearance, popular local musician Scott Sessions arranged a date with mother-of-three Heather Frank at her house in the small town of Greeley, Colorado.
- When authorities found Sessions’ body at a campground days later, they set their sights on Frank as the prime suspect. But when Frank goes missing, the police realize that an ex-boyfriend’s jealousy may have turned deadly.
- A new 20/20 reports on how covert police surveillance uncovered two horrific murders and exposed a killer.
- With reporting by ABC News chief national correspondent Matt Gutman, the two-hour program features exclusive interviews with Alex McLaughlin, Frank’s son, who opens up about his mother and her relationship with her former boyfriend Kevin Eastman, and one of Sessions’ former girlfriends, who discusses their tumultuous relationship.
- The program also includes interviews with Troy Bonnell, Eastman’s former employer who was unjustly roped into the investigation; Larimer County Sheriff’s Office investigator Justin Atwood and other key law enforcement officers involved in the case; Weld County chief deputy district attorney Steve Wrenn and deputy district attorney Yvette Guthrie, who prosecuted Eastman; family and friends of the victims and more.
- 20/20 airs on Friday, June 2 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, next day on Hulu.