ABC Head Of Affiliate Relations John Rouse Set to Retire at the End of July

According to Deadline, John Rouse who has been with the Walt Disney Company for the past 33 years will be retiring soon.

What's Happening:

John Rouse has been with the Walt Disney Company for the past 33 years, most recently as EVP of Affiliate Relations for the ABC

Rouse announced in a note to ABC affiliates and station group heads that he would be retiring at the end of July.

His position, which reports to Justin Connolly, President, Disney Platform Distribution, will be refilled.

27 of the 33 years he has been with Disney have been spent with ABC.

Rouse was responsible for setting ABC’s network distribution strategy, negotiating broadcast affiliation agreements, and achieving distribution revenue goals.

He is also behind maximizing the exposure and local viewership of ABC Entertainment, ABC News, ESPN

He worked to establish agreements for new TV series launches, promotions, and expanding platforms.

