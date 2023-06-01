D23 Hosting Rookie of the Year Day at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on July 2nd

There's a special D23 Gold Member event happening on July 2nd at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL. If you are a baseball fan, especially of the Chicago Cubs, you won’t want to miss this.
What’s Happening:
- On Sunday, July 2nd, 2023, the Chicago Cubs are recognizing the 30th anniversary of the iconic Chicago baseball movie Rookie of the Year—and Henry Rowengartner himself, actor Thomas Ian Nicholas, will bring the high stinky cheddar to throw out the first pitch before the Cubs take on the Cleveland Guardians.
- D23 Members are invited to join for a day of fun during Rookie of the Year Day at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.
- Don’t miss this grand slam of an event, where they celebrate three decades of this iconic movie with the Cubs, at the place where it all began.
- The event begins with a private stadium tour of historic Wrigley Field, and a chance to get an inside look at where parts of the movie were filmed.
- Also included with your ticket is a seat for the Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland Guardians game that day—which will be honoring the film’s anniversary with some pitch-perfect moments that every fan will enjoy.
- And when the game concludes, it’ll be time for some movie magic!
- Rookie of the Year will be screened outside on Gallagher Way for all to enjoy, with a reserved area for D23 Members, along with a special appearance by the film’s star, Thomas Ian Nicholas—who will share some of his favorite Rookie… moments with fans.
- Gold Member: Terrace Reserved Outfield Seats & Event (Tier 1): $170 (+ $7 Processing Fee)
- Club Box Outfield Seats & Event (Tier 2): $250 (+ $7 Processing Fee)
- General Member: Terrace Reserved Outfield Seats & Event (Tier 1): $200 (+ $7 Processing Fee)
- Club Box Outfield Seats & Event (Tier 2): $280 (+ $7 Processing Fee)
Notes:
- D23 Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to five guests.
- Each attendee must have a ticket in their possession for entry.
- Guests under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a Guest 18 years of age or older to attend this D23 event.
- There are a limited number of tickets available. D23 Members must log in by using their D23.com Member account information when reserving tickets.
- Check-in will begin at 8:45 a.m., with the first stadium tour starting at 9:15 a.m. and the second stadium tour starting at 9:45 a.m. Guests will be divided into different groups for these tours.
- After the stadium tour concludes, all guests will be required to exit Wrigley Field prior to the stadium opening at 11:00 a.m. for entry to the ball game.
- Guests will receive tickets to the game via the MLB Ballpark app—which will need to be downloaded to a smartphone for ticket delivery. Guests will need to create an account with the email address that matches their D23 account. No paper tickets will be provided.
- Parking is NOT included in the cost of the ticket. Please visit https://www.mlb.com/cubs/ballpark/transportation for recommendations on how best to get to the stadium.
- Please review Wrigley Field’s Security Rules prior to the event. All rules set forth by the Cubs Organization will be followed, including bag restrictions: https://www.mlb.com/cubs/ballpark/information/security
- D23 Members who do not bring their membership card and tickets may not be admitted to the event. Membership card may be a physical card or a digital membership card found in the D23 App.
- Ticketed Members and guests who do not attend the event forfeit their place, as well as all experiences, benefits, and gifts associated with the event. D23 Members must be present or guests will not gain admittance to the event.