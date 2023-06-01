D23 Hosting Rookie of the Year Day at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on July 2nd

There's a special D23 Gold Member event happening on July 2nd at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL. If you are a baseball fan, especially of the Chicago Cubs, you won’t want to miss this.

What’s Happening:

On Sunday, July 2nd, 2023, the Chicago Cubs are recognizing the 30th anniversary of the iconic Chicago baseball movie Rookie of the Year —and Henry Rowengartner himself, actor Thomas Ian Nicholas, will bring the high stinky cheddar to throw out the first pitch before the Cubs take on the Cleveland Guardians.

D23 Members are invited to join for a day of fun during Rookie of the Year Day

Don’t miss this grand slam of an event, where they celebrate three decades of this iconic movie with the Cubs, at the place where it all began.

The event begins with a private stadium tour of historic Wrigley Field, and a chance to get an inside look at where parts of the movie were filmed.

Also included with your ticket is a seat for the Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland Guardians game that day—which will be honoring the film’s anniversary with some pitch-perfect moments that every fan will enjoy.

And when the game concludes, it’ll be time for some movie magic!

Rookie of the Year will be screened outside on Gallagher Way for all to enjoy, with a reserved area for D23 Members, along with a special appearance by the film’s star, Thomas Ian Nicholas—who will share some of his favorite Rookie… moments with fans.

Tickets:

Gold Member: Terrace Reserved Outfield Seats & Event (Tier 1): $170 (+ $7 Processing Fee)

$170 (+ $7 Processing Fee) Club Box Outfield Seats & Event (Tier 2): $250 (+ $7 Processing Fee)

$250 (+ $7 Processing Fee) General Member: Terrace Reserved Outfield Seats & Event (Tier 1): $200 (+ $7 Processing Fee)

$200 (+ $7 Processing Fee) Club Box Outfield Seats & Event (Tier 2): $280 (+ $7 Processing Fee)

Notes: