Dr. Mark Penning Shares Recent Make-A-Wish Guest Visit To Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President, Disney Animals, Sciences, and Environment has taken to Instagram to show off the power of wish granting – this time at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President, Disney Animals, Sciences, and Environment is celebrating the long history that The Walt Disney Company and Walt Disney World have working alongside Make-A-Wish, this time showing the wish granting power that can take effect at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Recently, a boy named Sutton visited the park as part of the program, celebrating his love of animals featured in his favorite show, Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom on Disney+.

on Disney+. Thanks to the National Geographic series, Sutton got to know some of the animals and doctors in the park, all of which he was able to meet thanks to Make-A-Wish.

Dr. Mark captioned the photoset: “Here at @WaltDisneyWorld, we have the power to make wishes come true alongside our friends at @makeawishamerica – and that’s exactly what we did for Sutton who wished to spend a day with our cast after watching and becoming a super-fan of @NatGeographic’s “Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom” on @Disney+. He joined our team of veterinarians, animal keepers and leaders on his ninth birthday for a close-up look at the care that our cast provide to animals and the environment every day. The day was filled with smiles and wild surprises as Sutton met with some of his favorite animals and doctors from the show – an experience that will surely inspire him as he works toward his dream of becoming a wildlife hero someday. We know our planet is in good hands with Sutton leading the way!”