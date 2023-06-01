Disney and The Prince’s Trust Launch New Collection Inspired By Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy”

Disney and The Prince’s Trust have launched a new collection that is inspired by Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

What's Happening:

shopDisney and Disney Store have launched the latest collaboration between Marvel and The Prince’s Trust, designed by aspiring young designers and inspired by Guardians of the Galaxy .

. This is the third collection from Disney and The Prince’s Trust’s ongoing collaboration, which aims to help young people aged 18-30 access the world of fashion and product design.

Designed by 12 young people from across the UK, the collection has been created through the ‘Get Started in Product Design with Marvel’ course, which consisted of a series of workshops hosted by Disney and championed by Marvel actor and Prince’s Trust ambassador, Will Poulter.

Throughout the programme, participants have learned about the product design industry and different stages of the design process and production lifecycle, and received mentoring from Disney designers, marketers and retail teams, with the support of The Prince’s Trust.

The new collection is inspired by edgy street style, adorned with graffiti-style graphics, paint splats, brush strokes and splashes of color, and featuring popular characters Groot and Rocket Raccoon.

The 12 young designers worked in three groups to create capsule ranges that come together to form the whole collection.

To support the three-year collaboration, Disney will continue to make a commitment of a £100,000 donation to The Prince’s Trust for each year of the programme.

This not-for-profit initiative with The Prince’s Trust is part of Disney’s global social purpose commitment which sees Disney working to provide inspiration and opportunity to help young people reach their potential.

The collection is available to purchase online now at shopDisney and the Disney Store.

What They’re Saying: