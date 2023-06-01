Disney100: Citizen Debuts Mickey Mouse Astronaut Watch That’s Out of this World

The Disney100 celebration is in full swing and fans are delighting in the plethora of merchandise collections that have launched in 2023. CITIZEN is one of the many brands that are commemorating the anniversary with their own Disney100 collection. The next timepiece in the series features Astronaut Mickey Mouse exporting the vastness of space.

What's Happening:

As part of the year-long celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary, CITIZEN Mickey Mouse Astronaut Watch

The new 42mm watch depicts Disney’s Mickey Mouse traversing the moon’s surface, and is a tribute to the height of the Space Age in the 1980s (and the importance of space for Disney)

The timepiece shoots for the stars by featuring a silver-tone stainless steel case and bracelet, black and red bezel and luminous details that light up the sky.

This out-of-this-world timepiece is powered by light through CITIZEN Eco-Drive technology, meaning it never needs a battery. Then for some added fun, Mickey Mouse and the starlight sky glow in the dark too!

Additional Disney Mickey Mouse and Friends, Princess and Villains, Marvel, and Star Wars inspired timepieces will be released throughout the year until the official 100-year anniversary of the Walt Disney Company on October 16, 2023.

The Disney100 Mickey Mouse Astronaut timepiece is available now through the CITIZEN website

42mm watch with silver-tone stainless steel bracelet and case

Disney100 case back, and a bold black crocodile-embossed leather strap.

About CITIZEN and Disney:

CITIZEN has been an alliance partner with Disney since 2018.

As the Official Timepiece of the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, Official Timekeeper of the Walt Disney World Resort runDisney Races, and Official Countdown to D23 Expo 2022, Citizen leverages Disney IP to develop rich storytelling through unique timepieces.

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.