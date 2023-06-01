Pixar Animation Studios Releases New Posters And Featurette For “Elemental”

Pixar Animation Studios has released new posters and a new featurette for their upcoming film, Elemental, due out in theaters everywhere later this month.

Four fun new posters are now available for Disney and Pixar’s Elemental , which opens in theaters on June 16.

Included in the featurette are Leah Lewis, who voices the fiery Ember, Mamoudou Athie as the Water-guy Wade; Wendi McLendon-Covey as Wade’s stormy Air-Ball-loving boss, Gale; and Catherine O’Hara as Wade’s funny-but-tearful mom, Brook—plus insight from director Peter Sohn.

Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth- and Air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

The show will run for a limited time and will highlight the story and characters from Elemental and will feature brilliant projections that will dance across vast water screens. In this heartfelt story, fire element Ember and water element Wade discover that though the world tells them they can't coexist, they are more alike than they realize.

