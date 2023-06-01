Kick Off Pride Month with Fun.com Exclusive Loungefly Mickey Mouse Pride Backpack

It’s officially Pride Month and we’re going shopping. Over at Fun.com they’ve debuted an exclusive Loungefly Pride mini backpack starring Mickey Mouse and as you can imagine this bag is full color.

Say hello to a new month and new merchandise featuring Mickey Mouse. Loungefly has teamed up with Fun.com to present an exclusive mini backpack inspired by Pride Month.

We’re seeing rainbows, lots of rainbows! That’s because this bright, bold backpack is covered in stripes from the Pride Flag and yes, every color is here.

The stripe pattern is shown on all sides of the bag, while a dimensional smiling Mickey Mouse head peeks out over the front zippered pouch. Speaking of the pouch, Mickey’s signature buttons are part of the design to help complete the look.

Side pockets provide some extra storage space and feature the Loungefly medallion, and the adjustable straps also continue the stripe look with red, black, and brown on one side and blue, purple, and pink on the other.

Is there a matching lining? You bet! Inside the backpack is a white lining decorated with Mickey Mouse heads featuring the colors of various Pride Flags such as bisexual, lesiban, transgender, non-binary and more.

The bag measures 9" wide x 10.5" high x 4.25" deep making it a great choice for transporting all of your daily essentials.

Disney Loungefly Mickey Pride Mini Backpack | Exclusively Licensed Backpack

But that’s not all. Along with looking great on you and keeping your stuff handy, this Mickey Mouse Pride backpack also supports a good cause!

Through the end of 2023, Fun.com will donate a portion of proceeds from the sale of this bag to GLSEN

The Mickey Mouse Pride Loungefly is available now exclusively at Fun.com

Supporting GLSEN:

10% of the purchase price from each sale of the Loungefly Mickey Mouse Pride Backpack until December 31, 2023 will benefit GLSEN.

GLSEN was founded in 1990

Happy Pride Month! So much is happening at Disney Parks and beyond. Stay up to date on the latest news, merchandise, specials, and experiences taking place throughout June by visiting our Pride Month tag.