Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Will Host a Special Panel Star Trek: Where Science Meets Imagination on June 2nd

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is hosting a special Star Trek and NASA VIP panel, called Star Trek: Where Science Meets Imagination, on Friday, June 2.

What's Happening:

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will host Star Trek and NASA VIPs for a special panel Star Trek: Where Science Meets Imagination on Friday, June 2 at 11 a.m.

The discussion will explore how science fiction has inspired real space exploration projects including Saturday’s launch of SpaceX CRS-28, which will carry innovative solar array technology (iROSA) science experiments and supplies to the International Space Station.

Franchises like Star Trek have also influenced and inspired scientists, engineers and other professionals at NASA to join the space field.

This panel combines those who are imagining the future with those that are actively building it, exploring synergies between the two.

The panel is included with admission on a first come, first served basis. Guests are encouraged to purchase a two-day admission ticket to see the CRS-28 launch the following day.

Two-day admission is just $45 per day.

Panelists: