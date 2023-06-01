Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Will Host a Special Panel Star Trek: Where Science Meets Imagination on June 2nd

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is hosting a special Star Trek and NASA VIP panel, called Star Trek: Where Science Meets Imagination, on Friday, June 2.
What's Happening:
- Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will host Star Trek and NASA VIPs for a special panel Star Trek: Where Science Meets Imagination on Friday, June 2 at 11 a.m.
- The discussion will explore how science fiction has inspired real space exploration projects including Saturday’s launch of SpaceX CRS-28, which will carry innovative solar array technology (iROSA) science experiments and supplies to the International Space Station.
- Franchises like Star Trek have also influenced and inspired scientists, engineers and other professionals at NASA to join the space field.
- This panel combines those who are imagining the future with those that are actively building it, exploring synergies between the two.
- The panel is included with admission on a first come, first served basis. Guests are encouraged to purchase a two-day admission ticket to see the CRS-28 launch the following day.
- Two-day admission is just $45 per day.
Panelists:
- Jess Bush, visual artist and actress, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
- Morgan Gendel, screenwriter, Star Trek: The Next Generation and Deep Space Nine
- A.C. Charania, NASA Chief Technologist