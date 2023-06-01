Major Verizon Network Upgrades Across Orlando — Including Some Theme Park Properties

Verizon has announced the completion of a major, multi-year redesign of its network in Orlando. This means customers will now be able to take advantage of increased coverage and capacity all over the city.

What's Happening:

With people flocking to Orlando, drawn to the unbeatable weather, endless options for family fun and miles of beautiful coastline, Verizon has seen a massive increase in data usage on its network in the community.

To address that increase in data usage and prepare for the continued influx expected throughout the summer months, Verizon has recently made major upgrades to the network serving customers in Orlando, FL.

These upgrades are part of a multi-year redesign of its network architecture to stay ahead of exponential data usage increases, upgrade the technology in the network, and to pave the way for personalized customer experiences.

Network upgrades in Orlando include deploying new cell sites to extend coverage and capacity in local communities.

They also include adding more capacity on fiber optic cables to move more data through the network and adding bandwidth to the cellular network to accommodate new services like wireless internet service for homes and businesses.

Specifics On the Upgrades Include:

Engineers have deployed 5G Ultra Wideband service using Millimeter Wave (mmWave), its premium, high-band spectrum which allows for extremely fast speeds and massive capacity as well as C-band spectrum designed for fast speeds, high capacity and wide coverage. 5G Ultra Wideband service is now available around Gotha, CasselBerry, along University Blvd and 417 in the Summer Woods area, University Blvd, Icon park, the Orlando Outlet Market, the South Orange area, Sea World, and Disney Blizzard Beach

Orlando’s 5G coverage uses a combination of mmWave spectrum and Verizon’s recently acquired C-band spectrum. Verizon engineers are using 60 MHz of C-band spectrum to deliver 5G service to customers. By the end of the year, customers in Orlando will be able to take advantage of more than twice that amount of spectrum as it becomes available for 5G Ultra Wideband. That additional bandwidth will turbo charge the service, offering significantly higher speeds, much greater capacity to accommodate more customers and more robust services.

Lastly, the addition of 5G service and the many additional wireless solutions allow far more data to travel on the wireless network in Orlando. That exponential increase in data carried into and out of the cell sites serving the community requires upgraded fiber optic cable links. Fiber optic cables are used to move data between cell sites and connect those sites to the rest of the network. Verizon has increased the capacity on the fiber connections in many cell sites in the Orlando area so they can carry 10 times the amount of data.

With these and other technology advancements on Verizon’s network, customers are able to use more data in more ways. This multi-service network powers: