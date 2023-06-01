New Food and Drink Offerings for Universal CityWalk’s 30th Anniversary Available Now Through August 31st at Universal Studios Hollywood

Celebrate Universal CityWalk’s 30th Anniversary with new limited-time food and drink offerings beginning today, June 1, and will run through August 31 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

What's Available:

Antojitos Cocina Mexicana

Cucumber Aloe Tequila Mule

Spicy Tamarind Mule

Pineapple Mezcal Mule

Jamaica Honey Mule

Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville

Blue Lagoon Cocktail

Key Lime Pie Margarita

Ocean Cream Breeze Cocktail

NBC Sports Grill & Brew

Bases Loaded Cheeseburger

The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen

Rocket Pop Milkshake

VIVO Italian Kitchen

Tre Carne Calzone

Voodoo Doughnut