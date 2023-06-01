New Food and Drink Offerings for Universal CityWalk’s 30th Anniversary Available Now Through August 31st at Universal Studios Hollywood

Celebrate Universal CityWalk’s 30th Anniversary with new limited-time food and drink offerings beginning today, June 1, and will run through August 31 at Universal Studios Hollywood.
What's Available:
Antojitos Cocina Mexicana
- Cucumber Aloe Tequila Mule
- Spicy Tamarind Mule
- Pineapple Mezcal Mule
- Jamaica Honey Mule
Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville
- Blue Lagoon Cocktail
- Key Lime Pie Margarita
- Ocean Cream Breeze Cocktail
NBC Sports Grill & Brew
- Bases Loaded Cheeseburger
The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen
- Rocket Pop Milkshake
VIVO Italian Kitchen
- Tre Carne Calzone
Voodoo Doughnut
- Golden Ring Doughnut