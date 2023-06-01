New Food and Drink Offerings for Universal CityWalk’s 30th Anniversary Available Now Through August 31st at Universal Studios Hollywood

Celebrate Universal CityWalk’s 30th Anniversary with new limited-time food and drink offerings beginning today, June 1, and will run through August 31 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

What's Available:

Antojitos Cocina Mexicana

  • Cucumber Aloe Tequila Mule
  • Spicy Tamarind Mule
  • Pineapple Mezcal Mule
  • Jamaica Honey Mule

Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville

  • Blue Lagoon Cocktail
  • Key Lime Pie Margarita
  • Ocean Cream Breeze Cocktail

NBC Sports Grill & Brew

  • Bases Loaded Cheeseburger

The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen

  • Rocket Pop Milkshake

VIVO Italian Kitchen

  • Tre Carne Calzone

Voodoo Doughnut

  • Golden Ring Doughnut