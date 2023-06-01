New LEGO Captain America Shield Available for Pre-Order

The next time someone asks if you’re getting tired of building your new LEGO set, you’ll be able to tell them “I can do this all day.” This new Captain America shield LEGO set is now available for pre-order.
- Marvel enthusiasts can put their passion on display with this recreation of one of the most iconic items in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- LEGO Marvel Captain America’s Shield is a detailed and authentic model that is rewarding to build and pleasing to admire long after the construction work has been completed.
- The new set is now available for pre-order for $199.99 and is set to ship in August.
More about the LEGO Captain America Shield:
- The 3,128-piece model measures over 18.5 in. (47 cm) in diameter and rests on a stand that incorporates a nameplate.
- Iconic shield – LEGO Marvel Captain America’s Shield is an authentic build-and-display model of the famous emblem of good vs. evil
- Ready for display – The shield rests on a stand incorporating a nameplate and comes with a Captain America minifigure with its own shield and Thor’s hammer, Mjölnir
- Rewarding challenge – Model-makers can lose themselves in this immersive project as they recreate a piece of comic-book history, brick by brick
- Gift for adults – This hands-on building kit makes a suitable gift for any Marvel fan, LEGO lover or model-maker
- Display-worthy piece – The completed model measures over 18.5 in. (47 cm) in diameter
- Use your mobile device – For added convenience, a digital version of the set’s building instructions can be found on the LEGO Builder app
- Intuitive building instructions – Kids can download the LEGO Builder app for an immersive building experience, with digital tools to zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track progress
- Quality guaranteed – LEGO components meet stringent industry quality standards to ensure they are consistent, compatible and easy to build with
- Safety assured – LEGO bricks and pieces are dropped, heated, crushed, twisted and analyzed to make sure they satisfy rigorous global safety standards