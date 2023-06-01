New LEGO Captain America Shield Available for Pre-Order

The next time someone asks if you’re getting tired of building your new LEGO set, you’ll be able to tell them “I can do this all day.” This new Captain America shield LEGO set is now available for pre-order.

LEGO Marvel Captain America’s Shield is a detailed and authentic model that is rewarding to build and pleasing to admire long after the construction work has been completed.

The new set is now available for pre-order

More about the LEGO Captain America Shield: