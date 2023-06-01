Hulu Teams With The Yeastie Boys Bagels For Unique Emmy FYC Campaign

Hulu is teaming up with The Yeastie Boys for a unique Emmy campaign that is sure to please fans in Southern California by offering free food themed to Only Murders in the Building, according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

As Part of an Emmy “For Your Consideration” campaign, Hulu is partnering with southern California bagel-makers, The Yeastie Boys for a unique offering celebrating the hit series, Only Murders in the Building.

Prior to the start of Emmy voting on June 15th, folks visiting locations Saturday, June 3 and 10 at 8428 Melrose Place (8 a.m. to 1 p.m.) or Sunday, June 4 and 11 at the Studio City Farmers Market, 2052 Ventura Place, (8 a.m. to 1 p.m.), fans can enjoy rebranded menu items at the Yeastie Boys food truck.

Renamed after the three lead characters in the series, Charles (played by Steve Martin), Oliver (played by Martin Short) and Mabel (played by Selena Gomez), familiar items can be picked up under a new name.

Bagel & Schmear becomes “The Classic Charles” (any hand-rolled bagel and house-made schmear). Game Over becomes “Oliver’s Critically Acclaimed, SMASH HIT, Broadway Masterpiece” (scrambled egg, bacon, tomato, house-made cheddar jalapeno schmear on a hand rolled cheddar bagel). PB&J becomes “Caught Red-Handed Mabel” (peanut butter and jam on a blueberry bagel). The giveaway also includes free drip coffee.

The bagels and coffee will be available at no cost at the locations while supplies last.

Why Bagels? According to Hulu, “The series takes place in a typical New York apartment building and we wanted to celebrate New Yorkers’ favorite breakfast meal.”

Hulu also adds that you can spot the truck easily as it will be “fully skinned with Only Murders in the Building art, and the sandwich packaging and coffee sleeves will also be branded.”

Hulu also has shared that some customers will also receive a bonus promo vinyl single for "Angel in Flip Flops," written and performed by Steve Martin's character in the show. These albums will be given away randomly throughout both weekends.

In terms of Emmys and Only Murders in the Building, season 2 is up for Emmy consideration this year, since Season 3 debuts later this August. Last year, Only Murders in the Building received 17 noms, winning three: Guest Actor in a Comedy (Nathan Lane) Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (half hour) Production Design for a Narrative Program (half hour)

In season two of the series, Charles, Oliver and Mabel race to unmask the killer behind the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue, as the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide. They also are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.