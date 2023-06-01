Three New Menus Revealed for Le Rendez-Vous Gourmand at Walt Disney Studios Park

Le Rendez-Vous Gourmand returns to Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris from June 2 through the summer.
- Le Rendez-Vous Gourmand returns for the summer season from tomorrow, June 2, 2023.
- Three new chalets have been announced and the full menus have been revealed, which you can see below:
Asia:
- Hot Dishes:
- Chicken Nems: sweet & sour sauce – 6 €
- Vegetable Samosas – 6 €
- Shrimp Tempura – 6 €
- Cold Dishes:
- Maki: Seaweed (Nori Leaf), Japanese Radish (Daikon) – 9 €
- Maki: Seaweed (Nori Leaf), Avocado – 9 €
- Maki: Rice Leaf, Mint Leaf, Cucumber, Tuna, Mayonnaise – 9 €
- California Roll: Seaweed (Nori Leaf), Sesame Seed, Surimi, Avocado – 9 €
En cas de p'tites faims:
- Chicken Salad, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Parmesan, Croutons, Mustard-Based Dressing – 7 €
- Farmhouse Bread Sandwich with Ham, Butter and Cheese – 6 €
- Farmhouse Bread Sandwich with Tuna, Tomato, Pickled Gherkin, Cucumber, Mayonnaise – 6 €
- Vegan Sandwich (Marinated Vegetables, Vegetable Pattie, Rocket, Tomato Tartare – 6 €
La Bonbonnière
- Candy Apple – 5 €
- Caramel Peanuts – 5 €
- Macarons – 5 € for 3, 10 € for 7
- Vanilla
- Strawberry/Basil
- Coffee
- Chocolate
- Lemon
- Pistachio
- Chocolate-Coated Strawberry Skewer – 6 €
- Chocolate Marshmallows – 4 €
- White
- Milk
- Dark
- Nougat – 5 €
You can check out the rest of the menus for this year’s Le Rendez-Vous Gourmand at Walt Disney Studios Park below:
