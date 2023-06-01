Three New Menus Revealed for Le Rendez-Vous Gourmand at Walt Disney Studios Park

Le Rendez-Vous Gourmand returns to Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris from June 2 through the summer.

  • Le Rendez-Vous Gourmand returns for the summer season from tomorrow, June 2, 2023.
  • Three new chalets have been announced and the full menus have been revealed, which you can see below:

Asia:

  • Hot Dishes:
    • Chicken Nems: sweet & sour sauce – 6 €
    • Vegetable Samosas – 6 €
    • Shrimp Tempura – 6 €
  • Cold Dishes:
    • Maki: Seaweed (Nori Leaf), Japanese Radish (Daikon) – 9 €
    • Maki: Seaweed (Nori Leaf), Avocado – 9 €
    • Maki: Rice Leaf, Mint Leaf, Cucumber, Tuna, Mayonnaise – 9 €
    • California Roll: Seaweed (Nori Leaf), Sesame Seed, Surimi, Avocado – 9 €

En cas de p'tites faims:

  • Chicken Salad, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Parmesan, Croutons, Mustard-Based Dressing – 7 €
  • Farmhouse Bread Sandwich with Ham, Butter and Cheese – 6 €
  • Farmhouse Bread Sandwich with Tuna, Tomato, Pickled Gherkin, Cucumber, Mayonnaise – 6 €
  • Vegan Sandwich (Marinated Vegetables, Vegetable Pattie, Rocket, Tomato Tartare – 6 €

La Bonbonnière

  • Candy Apple – 5 €
  • Caramel Peanuts – 5 €
  • Macarons – 5 € for 3, 10 € for 7
    • Vanilla
    • Strawberry/Basil
    • Coffee
    • Chocolate
    • Lemon
    • Pistachio
  • Chocolate-Coated Strawberry Skewer – 6 €
  • Chocolate Marshmallows – 4 €
    • White
    • Milk
    • Dark
  • Nougat – 5 €

You can check out the rest of the menus for this year’s Le Rendez-Vous Gourmand at Walt Disney Studios Park below:

