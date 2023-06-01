Three New Menus Revealed for Le Rendez-Vous Gourmand at Walt Disney Studios Park

Le Rendez-Vous Gourmand returns to Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris from June 2 through the summer.

Le Rendez-Vous Gourmand returns for the summer season from tomorrow, June 2, 2023.

Three new chalets have been announced and the full menus have been revealed, which you can see below:

Asia:

Hot Dishes: Chicken Nems: sweet & sour sauce – 6 € Vegetable Samosas – 6 € Shrimp Tempura – 6 €

Cold Dishes: Maki: Seaweed (Nori Leaf), Japanese Radish (Daikon) – 9 € Maki: Seaweed (Nori Leaf), Avocado – 9 € Maki: Rice Leaf, Mint Leaf, Cucumber, Tuna, Mayonnaise – 9 € California Roll: Seaweed (Nori Leaf), Sesame Seed, Surimi, Avocado – 9 €



En cas de p'tites faims:

Chicken Salad, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Parmesan, Croutons, Mustard-Based Dressing – 7 €

Farmhouse Bread Sandwich with Ham, Butter and Cheese – 6 €

Farmhouse Bread Sandwich with Tuna, Tomato, Pickled Gherkin, Cucumber, Mayonnaise – 6 €

Vegan Sandwich (Marinated Vegetables, Vegetable Pattie, Rocket, Tomato Tartare – 6 €

La Bonbonnière

Candy Apple – 5 €

Caramel Peanuts – 5 €

Macarons – 5 € for 3, 10 € for 7 Vanilla Strawberry/Basil Coffee Chocolate Lemon Pistachio

Chocolate-Coated Strawberry Skewer – 6 €

Chocolate Marshmallows – 4 € White Milk Dark

Nougat – 5 €

You can check out the rest of the menus for this year’s Le Rendez-Vous Gourmand at Walt Disney Studios Park below: