Ubisoft Promises Look At “Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora” At Upcoming Ubisoft Forward Livestream Event

Video Game developer Ubisoft has announced their latest Ubisoft Forward livestream event, which will give fans a taste of what to expect in the upcoming game, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.
https://twitter.com/ubimassive/status/1664301129537028097?s=46
What’s Happening:
- Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment will be hosting their latest Ubisoft Forward livestream event on June 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM PDT/7:00 PM CEST.
- There, fans can get a look at numerous games from the studio, including one based on the popular Avatar film franchise, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first person, action-adventure game developed by Massive Entertainment – a Ubisoft studio, in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney.
- Built using the latest iteration of the Snowdrop engine, and developed exclusively for the new generation of consoles and PC, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings to life the alluring world of Pandora with all of its beauty and danger in an immersive, open world experience.
- In this new, standalone story, play as a Na’vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it.
- Ubisoft Forward will broadcast live on the official Ubisoft YouTube and Twitch channels on June 12, 2023, starting things off with a pre-show beginning at 9:45 AM PDT / 6:45 PM CEST, with the main event kicking off at 10:00 AM PDT / 7:00 PM CEST. Fans are asked to stick around after the show for even more surprises.
- Viewers watching on Twitch will be eligible to earn Twitch Drop rewards for multiple games by watching on our official channel or any number of co-streaming partners. Here’s the full list of games and rewards:
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: Get the ““Slumbering Ikran” Na'vi Weapon Trinket"
- Riders Republic: Get the “Base Camp Duffel”
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Get the “Eugene” Raven Skin
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Get the “Oasis Initiate of Alamut” Dye
