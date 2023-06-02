Ubisoft Promises Look At “Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora” At Upcoming Ubisoft Forward Livestream Event

Video Game developer Ubisoft has announced their latest Ubisoft Forward livestream event, which will give fans a taste of what to expect in the upcoming game, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

What’s Happening:

Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment will be hosting their latest Ubisoft Forward livestream event on June 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM PDT/7:00 PM CEST.

There, fans can get a look at numerous games from the studio, including one based on the popular Avatar film franchise, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first person, action-adventure game developed by Massive Entertainment – a Ubisoft studio, in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney.

Ubisoft Forward will broadcast live on the official Ubisoft YouTube and Twitch channels.

Viewers watching on Twitch will be eligible to earn Twitch Drop rewards for multiple games by watching on our official channel or any number of co-streaming partners. Here’s the full list of games and rewards: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora : Get the ““Slumbering Ikran” Na'vi Weapon Trinket" Riders Republic : Get the “Base Camp Duffel” Assassin’s Creed Valhalla : Get the “Eugene” Raven Skin Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Get the “Oasis Initiate of Alamut” Dye

