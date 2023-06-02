El Capitoon Film Postcard Set Being Offered to Magic Key Holders Who Sign Up for New D23 Gold or Gold Duo Membership

Magic Key Holders who purchase a new D23 Gold or Gold Duo Membership have the opportunity to receive an exclusive postcard set featuring some of the movie posters from the queue of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland.
What’s Happening:
- Receive an exclusive El Capitoon Film Postcard Set featuring film posters that seem familiar—but with a toon-ified twist, from the latest Disneyland attraction, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, when you purchase a new D23 Gold or Gold Duo Membership!
- Based on the incredible tribute posters inside the Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway queue, the exclusive El Capitoon Film Postcard Set includes:
- Meeska Mooska (Hocus Pocus)
- The Absent-minded Professor Von Drake (The Absent-minded Professor)
- The Scroogiest Millionaire (The Happiest Millionaire)
- Mickey, I Shrunk the Nieces (Honey, I Shrunk the Kids)
- Goofy Friday (Freaky Friday)
- Toonsies (Newsies)
- In addition to the commemorative postcard set, a 2023 D23 Gold Membership will include an exclusive Mickey Mouse “Leader of the Club” Milestone Statue, special discounts, the Disney twenty-three quarterly publication, access to member-only events, and more.
- To get your own El Capitoon Film Postcard Set, just use promo code D23MAGIC23 at checkout.
- We previously did a deep dive into the inspiration behind all of these clever faux movie posters, so be sure to give it a read!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning