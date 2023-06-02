El Capitoon Film Postcard Set Being Offered to Magic Key Holders Who Sign Up for New D23 Gold or Gold Duo Membership

Magic Key Holders who purchase a new D23 Gold or Gold Duo Membership have the opportunity to receive an exclusive postcard set featuring some of the movie posters from the queue of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

Receive an exclusive El Capitoon Film Postcard Set featuring film posters that seem familiar—but with a toon-ified twist, from the latest Disneyland attraction, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, when you purchase a new D23 Gold or Gold Duo Membership!

Based on the incredible tribute posters inside the Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway queue, the exclusive El Capitoon Film Postcard Set includes: Meeska Mooska ( Hocus Pocus ) The Absent-minded Professor Von Drake ( The Absent-minded Professor ) The Scroogiest Millionaire ( The Happiest Millionaire ) Mickey, I Shrunk the Nieces ( Honey, I Shrunk the Kids ) Goofy Friday ( Freaky Friday ) Toonsies ( Newsies )



In addition to the commemorative postcard set, a 2023 D23 Gold Membership will include an exclusive Mickey Mouse “Leader of the Club” Milestone Statue, special discounts, the Disney twenty-three quarterly publication, access to member-only events, and more.

To get your own El Capitoon Film Postcard Set, just use promo code D23MAGIC23 at checkout.

at checkout. We previously did a deep dive into the inspiration behind all of these clever faux movie posters, so be sure to give it a read!