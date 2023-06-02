Edward James Olmos To Star In Second Season of “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” As Molecule Man

Earlier today, Disney Channel announced that Academy Award-nominee Edward James Olmos will voice a main villain, Molecule Man, in season two of Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

Disney Television Animation has just announced that Edward James Olmos is set to star as Molecule Man in season two of Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

Molecule Man is one of the main villains in season two, making his debut in the premiere episode.

He is a powerful being with the ability to manipulate nonliving organic matter. Often feeling like there was no place for him, he escaped to a whole new planet and used his powers to create an incredible world of natural wonder, soon making it a popular destination for aliens and beings across the multiverse!

Molecule Man is an existing Marvel character who first appeared in Fantastic Four #20 (November 1963) and was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

In the Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars comics, Molecule Man was one of The Beyonder's main antagonists. When creating the Molecule Man character for the series, the creative team wanted to cast an actor whose voice was powerful enough to face off with The Beyonder (voiced by Laurence Fishburne) and felt that Edward James Olmos was a perfect fit.

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.

Based on Marvel's hit comic books, the action-packed, funny and heartwarming series is available on Disney Channel and Disney+

The series, which has already been picked up for a second season, stars: Diamond White as Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl), Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur, Libe Barer as Casey, Alfre Woodard as Mimi, Sasheer Zamata as Adria, Jermaine Fowler as James Jr., Gary Anthony Williams as Pops and executive producer Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder.

The series is executive-produced by Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions and Emmy Award-winner Steve Loter. Grammy Award-winning Raphael Saadiq serves as the series executive music producer. The songwriting and musical underscore reflects the many cultures and communities of New York City (hip-hop, pop, R&B, jazz, Jamaican, funk, Latin, etc.).