Pixar “Elemental” Collection Coming to shopDisney Next Week

In just two weeks, Pixar will be bringing their latest film Elemental to theaters (June 16th) and you can bet that means new merchandise is on the way too! shopDisney has announced that an Elemental collection is arriving on June 5th and we can’t wait to see what’s in store.

What do earth, air, water, and fire have in common? They’re all elements and the subjects of Pixar’s newest film, and they’ll also be starring in the Elemental Collection on shopDisney!

Collection on shopDisney! At this time it’s not clear if the earth and air characters will actually be making an appearance, but we do know that Ember (fire) and Wade (water) who are the stars of the movie will be featured.

There’s a lot of mystery surrounding this new collection, but one thing shopDisney has revealed is the Ear Headband.

Ember is shown on the right ear in all her flaming glory, while Wade keeps things cool as he splashes around on the left. Their elements cross in the center of the headband where the bow would normally be and we’re loving this hot/cold combination.

While we don’t know for sure what else is to be included in the collection, we speculate that T-shirts, hoodies, plush, pins, a MagicBand+ and more will be part of the assortment.

The Elemental Collection will be available on shopDisney

About Elemental:

“Inspired by Director Peter Sohn’s (The Good Dinosaur) childhood in New York, Elemental journeys alongside an unlikely pair, Ember and Wade, in a city where fire, water, land and air-residents live together. The fiery young woman and the go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common.”

