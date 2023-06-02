Lauv’s “Steal The Show” From Pixar’s “Elemental” Now Streaming Ahead Of Full Soundtrack Release On June 16

Eager fans can get a taste of what to expect with the end credits song from the latest Pixar Animation Studios film, Elemental, called “Steal the Show” now available on most streaming platforms.

What’s Happening:

An all-new song, “Steal the Show,” from Disney and Pixar’s Elemental is now available across all streaming platforms. Multi-Platinum chart-topping singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Lauv worked with composer Thomas Newman—who’s behind scores for Pixar films Finding Nemo, WALL•E and Finding Dory —and songwriter Michael Matosic on the film’s original single that can be heard in part during the film and in full during the end credits.

Director Peter Sohn actually used one of Lauv’s songs as a placeholder early in production. “I love Lauv’s music,” said Sohn, “so when we finally got the chance to work with him, I referenced his music and how we were using it. He captured the beauty [Ember and Wade] saw in each other and how it could be something more. We were so emotional when we first heard his song. It was overwhelming and we feel absolutely indebted to what he gave the film.”

“Steal the Show” is performed by Lauv with music by Ari Leff and Thomas Newman and lyrics by Ari Leff and Michael Matosic.

The song can be listened to now on most streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.

Featuring the song plus original score composed and conducted by Thomas Newman, The Elemental Original Motion Picture Soundtrack from Walt Disney Records will be available June 16 on all streaming platforms.

from Walt Disney Records will be available June 16 on all streaming platforms. Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth- and Air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun and sappy guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in. Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, Elemental features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh.

What They’re Saying:

Lauv: "This was one of my favorite songs ever to write because the process was really different…I sat down with Thomas Newman and he gave me a couple of sounds that he was working with and I [asked] ‘Can I have a couple of minutes in a room, pull up a piano and turn on the microphone?’ I had melodies, chords and a couple of key lyrics totally freestyled after watching the scene. It was a very in-the-moment thing. It was really cool to go back and forth with Thomas and build the whole soundscape and then I combined it with very classic Lauv sounds."