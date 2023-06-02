Gentle Giant Reveals San Diego Comic-Con Exclusives

San Diego Comic-Con is just a little more than a month away and Gentle Giant has three exclusive Star Wars and Indiana Jones items now available for pre-order.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Carson Teva Mini Bust – 2023 San Diego Exclusive

The Outer Rim pilot who calls himself friend to Din Djarin is now the newest mini-bust from Gentle Giant LTD! Measuring 6 inches tall, Carson wears his orange flight suit with decorated helmet, and levels his blaster as if to pick off some ice spiders. Limited to only 1,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity.

ESTIMATED ARRIVAL: Q3 (Aug, Aug, Sep) 2023

EDITION SIZE: 1000

SCALE: 1:6

Pre-order here

Raiders of the Lost Ark – Indiana Jones Jumbo Figure and Map Room Playset – 2023 San Diego Exclusive

Find the Ark, save the world! Indiana Jones embarks on his greatest adventure in this Jumbo-fied replica of one of his greatest playsets! Featuring a Jumbo-sized Map Room diorama, Staff of Ra, sextant, pouch, grappling hook and pickaxe, this approximately 1/6 scale reproduction includes a 12-inch figure of Indiana Jones in his classic gear, complete with pistol and whip. Limited to 1,000 pieces. This set comes packaged in a full-color, vintage-style box.

ESTIMATED ARRIVAL: Q3 (Aug, Aug, Sep) 2023

EDITION SIZE: 1000

Pre-order here

Raiders of the Lost Ark – Indiana Jones (Sepia) Mini Bust – 2023 San Diego Exclusive