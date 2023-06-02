“GMA3′ Guest List: Tammy Townsend, Doug E. Fresh and More to Appear Week of June 5th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of June 5th-9th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of June 5th-9th:

Monday, June 5 Elio Morillo ( The Boy Who Reached the Stars ) Dr. Jeffrey Gardere (Clinical psychologist) Dr. Michelle Henry (Summer skincare checklist) Tammy Townsend ( Average Joe )

Tuesday, June 6 The Freedom to Exist – A Soul of a Nation Presentation with Elliot Page ( Pageboy ) Maya Feller (Dietitian) Chat and performance by Ben Harper

Wednesday, June 7 Rapper Doug E. Fresh joins Paisley Park’s 2023 Celebration Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, June 8 Honorable Christine Wormuth (First female secretary of the United States Army) Kevin O’Leary ( Shark Tank Maitreyi Ramakrishnan ( Never Have I Ever )

Friday, June 9 Kellee Edwards (Travel expert) Pastor James Levesque ( Engaging Heaven )



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.