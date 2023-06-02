H2O Glow After Hours Promotional Dance Party Comes to Disney Springs

Disney is advertising the H2O Glow After Hours event at Typhoon Lagoon with a small dance party setup at Disney Springs.

What’s Happening:

We spotted this small dance party taking place in the Food Truck Park area of Disney Springs West Side, advertising H2O Glow After Hours.

The emcee was seen in front of a vintage car, with surfboards featuring the H20 Glow After Hours logo strapped on top.

Disney’s H2O Glow After Hours event at Typhoon Lagoon features vibrant decor, a groovy DJ dance floor with Disney characters, and thrilling water attractions under the stars.

The nighttime event runs through September 2nd and allows families to enjoy a luminous tropical oasis three hours after the water park closes to day guests. The party kicks off at 8 p.m. and runs to 11 p.m., with gates opening as early as 6 p.m.

Disney’s H2O Glow After Hours is a limited-capacity and separately ticketed event that does not require an additional day’s water park ticket or Disney Park Pass reservation. Tickets for the glowing after hours party can be purchased on the official Walt Disney World website

Check out our photo report