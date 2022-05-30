Newly-Renamed “H2O Glow After Hours” Events Splash Into Typhoon Lagoon

On Saturday night, May 28th, Typhoon Lagoon hosted this summer’s first H2O Glow After Hours — a separately ticketed after-hours event in the water park. All of the park’s attractions were open for an additional five hours so we could enjoy one of my favorite Walt Disney World locations after dark. While the event itself kicks off at 8 p.m., your ticket for it gives you access to the water park at 6 p.m. Personally, I’d advise arriving closer to that 6 p.m. entry so that you can enjoy some water slides before the party starts, giving you more time to savor the unique H2O Glow food and slice some sand at the dance parties.

If you’re wondering whether you can truly enjoy a water park at night, well, the air and water temps were both around 80.

Like other After Hours events at the theme parks, admission to Typhoon Lagoon’s H2O Glow After Hours includes unlimited ice cream treats like Mickey bars and ice cream sandwiches, boxed popcorn and some fountain drinks located at various locations throughout the park. It also includes a light-up wristband with Miss Tilly and Pixar’s Partysaurus Rex (I’m guessing it’s leftover from the earliest incarnations of this event that celebrated that short).

While we didn’t spot any event specific pins or other merchandise like Glow Night tees, there is a specialty sipper of the water park’s icon, Miss Tilly that we purchased.

Quick service menus featured a variety brightly colored specialty food items at the party. I considered the Glow Mein Noodle Salad – rainbow lo mein noodles with marinated Jerk chicken – before settling on the the Watermelon Poke Bowl at Leaning Palms – incredibly refreshing chilled lemon sushi rice topped with seaweed salad, pickled vegetables, edamame, starring a tangy ponzu-marinated watermelon with a drizzle of spicy mayo..

My friend Morgan enjoyed an very juicy Electric Impossible Burger. Continuing with the wild color palette, it was served on a neon green bun with rainbow carrot slaw and topped with mango chutney that helped cut the bit of heat added by the Sriracha aioli.

Sadly, the stand offering the Black Cherry Colada I intended on drinking closed more than an hour before the party ended. I’m hoping there was some problem at the location that evening and this isn’t typical given that some menu items are only offered in a single location. Thankfully, the Rainbow salt sprinkled Mickey pretzels with neon colored cheese dip that I also planned to enjoy with it was offered at several other locations

If you’re a fan of confetti birthday cake, be sure to stop by Happy Landings. Not only do they have an electric blue birthday cake flavored soft-serve cone but they offer a couple of sundaes coupling the cake with birthday cake flavored ice cream and brightly colored toppings. The Neon Party Bathtub Sundae has neon ducks and a glow cube while the Ice Dream Sand Pail Sundae comes in the WDW 50th pail topped with EARidescent sprinkles.

Watching the sun set behind Miss Tilly and the lights flood Typhoon Lagoon’s Surf pool was as beautiful as I’d hoped. While all the water slides were open, only Castaway Creek had a special component (other than an under the stars experience). Throughout the lazy river were confetti sprinkled inner tubes as well as character tubes such as Wall-E, Up’s Kevin, Stitch and more.

I was pleasantly surprised by how balanced the evening was. We found a few tranquil, serene spots away from the high energy bass pounding dance party vibe. The dance parties had a great collection of tunes across generations with a bit of Disney mixed in, too. DJ Greg did a fantastic job on the main stage of keeping it family fun and the CMs dancing the night away had incredible stamina.

Typhoon Lagoon H2O Nights are currently scheduled every Saturday from May 28 until August 22nd:

Adult (ages 10 and up): $75 plus tax

$75 plus tax Child (ages 3 to 9): $70 plus tax

$70 plus tax Passholder or Disney Vacation Club Member – Adult (ages 10 and up): $59 plus tax

$59 plus tax Passholder or Disney Vacation Club Member – Child (ages 3 to 9): $54 plus tax

Tickets can be purchased online from Disney.