Miss Tilly Sipper Cup Debuts at Typhoon Lagoon’s H2O Glow After Hours

H2O Glow After Hours returned to Typhoon Lagoon tonight, and with the return came the latest in a long-line of souvenir sipper cups. This one however, is actually pretty cool. It’s a replica of Miss Tilly, the icon or “weenie” of Typhoon Lagoon.
What’s Happening:
- The Miss Tilly Sipper Cup can be found at multiple carts throughout Typhoon Lagoon, only during H20 Glow After Hours.
- Those cart locations are:
- Tropical Gusher at the Tropicalamity Cart
- Pina Colada or Strawberry Colada at Low Tide Lou’s
- Pina Colada and Tropical Storm at Leaning Palms
- Geyser Lemonade at Typhoon Tilly’s
- The sipper retails for $22.49 and is limited to 2 per guest.
- Click here for more information on H2O Glow After Hours.
- Be sure to check out the Foodie Guide for a look at all the specialty food and beverage items available during the event.
