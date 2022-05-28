Miss Tilly Sipper Cup Debuts at Typhoon Lagoon’s H2O Glow After Hours

H2O Glow After Hours returned to Typhoon Lagoon tonight, and with the return came the latest in a long-line of souvenir sipper cups. This one however, is actually pretty cool. It’s a replica of Miss Tilly, the icon or “weenie” of Typhoon Lagoon.

What’s Happening:

  • The Miss Tilly Sipper Cup can be found at multiple carts throughout Typhoon Lagoon, only during H20 Glow After Hours.
  • Those cart locations are:
    • Tropical Gusher at the Tropicalamity Cart
    • Pina Colada or Strawberry Colada at Low Tide Lou’s
    • Pina Colada and Tropical Storm at Leaning Palms
    • Geyser Lemonade at Typhoon Tilly’s
  • The sipper retails for $22.49 and is limited to 2 per guest.

