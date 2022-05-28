Miss Tilly Sipper Cup Debuts at Typhoon Lagoon’s H2O Glow After Hours

H2O Glow After Hours returned to Typhoon Lagoon tonight, and with the return came the latest in a long-line of souvenir sipper cups. This one however, is actually pretty cool. It’s a replica of Miss Tilly, the icon or “weenie” of Typhoon Lagoon.

What’s Happening:

The Miss Tilly Sipper Cup can be found at multiple carts throughout Typhoon Lagoon, only during H20 Glow After Hours.

Those cart locations are: Tropical Gusher at the Tropicalamity Cart Pina Colada or Strawberry Colada at Low Tide Lou’s Pina Colada and Tropical Storm at Leaning Palms Geyser Lemonade at Typhoon Tilly’s

The sipper retails for $22.49 and is limited to 2 per guest.

More Walt Disney World News: