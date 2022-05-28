D-Luxe Burger Introduces New Revamped Menu at Disney Springs

D-Luxe Burger is showcasing a revamped menu, arriving just in time to celebrate National Hamburger Day at the popular Disney Springs dining location.
What’s Happening:
- Starting today, May 28th, D-Luxe Burger, located in Disney Springs at Walt Disney World, is getting a revamp of flavor just in time to celebrate National Hamburger Day!
- Guests will be able to rediscover the enhanced dishes on the menu and enjoy new shakes and fries.
- Here are some of the burgers that will be part of the new lineup:
- Classic Cheeseburger: Two pressed signature blend patties, topped with cheddar, 1921 sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickle
- Barbecue Burger: Two pressed signature blend patties topped with fried onion ring, muenster cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, and lettuce
- Pizza Burger: Two pressed signature blend patties, topped with pepperoni, fried mozzarella, tomato sauce, and lettuce on a parmesan tomato herb bun
- Plant Based Burger: Vegan gouda cheese, pickle lettuce, and tomato
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich: Fried Chicken Breast, topped bacon, lettuce with buffalo ranch sauce, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomato
- D-Luxe Burger will also be introducing new shakes, fries, and ready to drink cocktails! These new burgers are a must for any burger enthusiast, and will sure to be a draw to this corner of Disney Springs.
