D-Luxe Burger Introduces New Revamped Menu at Disney Springs

D-Luxe Burger is showcasing a revamped menu, arriving just in time to celebrate National Hamburger Day at the popular Disney Springs dining location.

What’s Happening:

Starting today, May 28th, D-Luxe Burger, located in Disney Springs at Walt Disney World

Guests will be able to rediscover the enhanced dishes on the menu and enjoy new shakes and fries.

Here are some of the burgers that will be part of the new lineup: Classic Cheeseburger: Two pressed signature blend patties, topped with cheddar, 1921 sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickle



Barbecue Burger: Two pressed signature blend patties topped with fried onion ring, muenster cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, and lettuce

Two pressed signature blend patties topped with fried onion ring, muenster cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, and lettuce Pizza Burger: Two pressed signature blend patties, topped with pepperoni, fried mozzarella, tomato sauce, and lettuce on a parmesan tomato herb bun

Two pressed signature blend patties, topped with pepperoni, fried mozzarella, tomato sauce, and lettuce on a parmesan tomato herb bun Plant Based Burger: Vegan gouda cheese, pickle lettuce, and tomato

Vegan gouda cheese, pickle lettuce, and tomato Buffalo Chicken Sandwich: Fried Chicken Breast, topped bacon, lettuce with buffalo ranch sauce, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomato

D-Luxe Burger will also be introducing new shakes, fries, and ready to drink cocktails! These new burgers are a must for any burger enthusiast, and will sure to be a draw to this corner of Disney Springs.