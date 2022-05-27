Original 1982 Area Music Replaced Outside The Land at EPCOT

While change is certainly the name of the game at EPCOT these days, we still can’t help but lament the loss of some classic elements of the park. One change we just noticed was the removal of one of the last original Future World area music loops from 1982.

Up until very recently, the original 1982 exterior area music loop was still playing outside The Land pavilion in what is now World Nature.

This very funky, very 80s sounding loop featured original electronic compositions, versions of old staples such as “Oh Sussana” and even “Listen to the Land.”

This was likely the last remaining area where you could still hear the song that once played in the pavilion’s boat ride.

For a blast of nostalgia, the entire original 1982 music loop is available to listen to on YouTube.

Playing outside The Land now is the generic EPCOT music loop that plays pretty much everywhere else in the front of the park, which premiered in early 2021

Inside The Land, a different music loop plays, featuring various movie scores, that was introduced in 2005 with the opening of Soarin’.