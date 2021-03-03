Video: EPCOT’s New Main Entrance Plaza Fountain Lights and Background Music

On the first night of the Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, Walt Disney World unveiled new lighting features around Main Entrance Plaza, where color-changing lights tie together the new fountain with the border of the surrounding buildings.

As seen in the video above, perimeter lighting moves around the plaza, changing colors as it goes.

