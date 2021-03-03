Video: EPCOT’s New Main Entrance Plaza Fountain Lights and Background Music

On the first night of the Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, Walt Disney World unveiled new lighting features around Main Entrance Plaza, where color-changing lights tie together the new fountain with the border of the surrounding buildings.
What’s Happening:
- There’s new magic in store for Guests at EPCOT with new background music in Main Entrance Plaza and new lighting features that bring the surrounding buildings into the theming of the new fountain.
- As seen in the video above, perimeter lighting moves around the plaza, changing colors as it goes.
- Lighting enhancements are coming to Spaceship Earth in the future that are also meant to tie into these new features.
- In addition to the new background music, which debuted today, Disney installed flagpoles that pay tribute to the park’s original pavilion icons.
- Be sure to plan a visit to EPCOT’s Main Entrance Plaza on your next visit to see these dazzling new lights for yourself.