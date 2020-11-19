EPCOT’s New Main Entrance Fountain Will Open This Year with New Lighting Enhancements to Spaceship Earth

During a D23 Fantastic Worlds Celebration event on YouTube called “EPCOT – The Magic of Possibility,” Imagineer Zack Riddley announced that the new fountain will open before the end of the year and that Spaceship Earth will receive lighting enhancements.

What’s Happening:

One of EPCOT

Glass pylons were installed in August

When it lights up at night, the fountain will have dazzling lighting effects.

But wait, there’s more! Lighting enhancements on Spaceship Earth will also receive lighting enhancements that will help the park inspire Guests to make new discoveries during their visit.

For EPCOT fans who love the park’s original 1980’s esthetic, the fountain is a welcome addition, bringing the park’s logo back into prominence at the start of your journey while updating the look for the 21st century.