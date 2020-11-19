EPCOT’s New Main Entrance Fountain Will Open This Year with New Lighting Enhancements to Spaceship Earth

During a D23 Fantastic Worlds Celebration event on YouTube called “EPCOT – The Magic of Possibility,” Imagineer Zack Riddley announced that the new fountain will open before the end of the year and that Spaceship Earth will receive lighting enhancements.
What’s Happening:
- One of EPCOT’s many “Progress Walls” will be coming down before we close the book on 2020 with the opening of the park’s new main entrance fountain.
- Glass pylons were installed in August reminiscent of the park’s original fountain.
- When it lights up at night, the fountain will have dazzling lighting effects.
- But wait, there’s more! Lighting enhancements on Spaceship Earth will also receive lighting enhancements that will help the park inspire Guests to make new discoveries during their visit.
- For EPCOT fans who love the park’s original 1980’s esthetic, the fountain is a welcome addition, bringing the park’s logo back into prominence at the start of your journey while updating the look for the 21st century.