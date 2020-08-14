Construction Update: Epcot’s Entry Plaza Fountain

Just a few days ago, we were given a sneak peek at the latest addition to the entry plaza of EPCOT, the return of the logo-emblazoned glass pylons to the fountain as you approach Spaceship Earth. Today, our own Jeremiah was on scene and grabbed some pics that are making us more impatient than we already were for those construction walls to come down.

What’s Happening:

We were at EPCOT

The restoration of the fountain and the pylons are part of a refurbishment effort to the entire entrance experience of EPCOT, which also includes the removal of monoliths that were installed for the Millennium Celebration, and the addition of more landscaping and planter boxes.

Dating back to 1982, the clear pylons with the EPCOT logo emblazoned on them in the center of the fountain in the park’s entry plaza were removed for the Millennium Celebration’s Leave a Legacy display in the late 90s.

According to the Late Imagineer and Disney Legend, Marty Sklar, “The EPCOT Center logo symbolizes unity, fellowship, and harmony around the world. Five outer rings are linked to form the shape of a flower – a celebration of life. The heart of the logo is the Earth, embraced by a star symbolizing hope – the hope that with imagination, commitment, and dedication, we can create a better tomorrow.”

The return of the pylons to the entry plaza fountain is just one part of the massive makeover coming to EPCOT, which also includes Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure