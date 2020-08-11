Imagineer Zach Riddley Shares Images of the Return of the EPCOT Pylons in the Park’s Entry Plaza Fountain

Earlier today, Imagineer Zach Riddley took to Instagram and shared several images that will make any EPCOT fan weak in the knees.
I’m excited to share a first look at the pylons we installed last night as we continue to reimagine the EPCOT main entrance fountain, which has anchored this area since the park opened in 1982. Our design team took special interest in looking back to the original geometry for inspiration and infusing new features with a little bit of added magic to bridge the past, present and future of EPCOT . These majestic pylons also draw your eye upward toward the sky and perfectly frame views of the iconic Spaceship Earth attraction. I can’t wait to reveal the completed look for this fountain later this year!
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Imagineering Site Portfolio Executive Zach Riddley shared images to his Instagram account of a returning favorite to EPCOT.
- Dating back to 1982, the clear pylons with the EPCOT logo emblazoned on them in the center of the fountain in the park’s entry plaza are making their return after they were removed for the Millennium Celebration’s Leave a Legacy display in the late 90s.
- According to the Late Imagineer and Disney Legend, Marty Sklar, “The EPCOT Center logo symbolizes unity, fellowship, and harmony around the world. Five outer rings are linked to form the shape of a flower – a celebration of life. The heart of the logo is the Earth, embraced by a star symbolizing hope – the hope that with imagination, commitment, and dedication, we can create a better tomorrow.”
- The return of the pylons to the entry plaza fountain is just one part of the massive makeover coming to EPCOT, which also includes Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.
What They’re Saying:
