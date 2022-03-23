More Information Announced About H2O Glow After Hours

A week ago, we reported that H2O Glow After Hours, formally known as H2O Glow Nights, are returning to Disney's Typhoon Lagoon water park. There was very little information given about it but we are excited that Disney has shared much more.

What's Happening:

This nighttime event will begin May 28th and run every Saturday through August 27th.

There will be vibrant decor and complimentary ice cream treats, popcorn, and soda.

A high-energy DJ party will transform Typhoon Lagoon into a late-night party completely changing the atmosphere of this water park.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the event will run from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Although this is a family-friendly event there will be exclusive adult-only areas.

All guests will get a complimentary glow wristband.

Tickets:

Tickets for the general public will go on sale on April 1st.

If you are staying at a Disney Resort Hotel, Walt Disney World

This is a separate ticket event and will be limited capacity. You will not be required to have a Park Pass Reservation to attend.

Open Attractions:

While there are lots of extras that are included with this after-hours event some of your favorite attractions at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon will also be available.

Some of the most popular attractions include: Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool Miss Adventure Falls Crush n’ Gusher Castaway Creek Humunga Kowabunga



If you're wanting to just enjoy a day in the sun at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon this water park is open daily for regular operating hours. Currently, Disney's Blizzard Beach is closed for refurbishment. There has been no reopening date announced yet.