Culinary Delights Make a Splash in Disney’s H2O Glow After Hours Foodie Guide

It’s time to kick off the celebration of summer and this year Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon (Walt Disney World) is inviting guests back for H2O Glow After Hours. Of course you can’t have an After Hours party without food and Disney has another handy Foodie Guide featuring all of the tasty items that will be available to purchase.

What’s Happening:

As the sun goes down the fun begins at the tropical water park as guests have the opportunity to splash, play and dine after the park closes.

In anticipation of the summer events, the Disney Parks Blog is highlighting some of the specialty food and beverage selections that will be offered in their latest Foodie Guide.

is highlighting some of the specialty food and beverage selections that will be offered in their latest Foodie Guide. There’s plenty to enjoy here as these dishes, both new and returning, embrace the glow and even have some influence from Asian and Pacific Islander cuisines. Some of the most anticipated items are: H2O Cake Shake (Leaning Palms) DOLE Whip Bathtub Sundae (Snack Shack) Glow Mein Noodle Salad (Typhoon Tilly’s)

H2O Glow After Hours take place on select Sunday nights from May 28th-August 27th.

H2O Glow After Hours Foodie Guide

Happy Landings

Neon Party Bathtub Sundae: Birthday cake and vanilla swirled soft serve, confetti cake, white chocolate neon ducks, whipped cream, and a glow cube served in a souvenir bathtub

Fred’s Dive Bar

Fred’s Purple Siren: Kettle One Orange Vodka mixed with desert pear syrup, pineapple juice, raspberry puree, and topped with a glow cube

High ‘n Dry

Moonlight Mudslide: A blend of Kahlua, Svedka Vodka, and Bailey’s Irish Crème mixed with chocolate cream base garnished with a cookie rim and topped with whipped cream, sprinkles, and a glow cube

Leaning Palms

Alohilohi Tuna Poke Bowl: Ponzu marinated sashimi tuna, lemon sushi rice, seaweed salad, pickled vegetables, edamame, avocado, wasabi peas, and spicy mayonnaise

Let’s Go Slurpin’

Lowtide Lou’s

Glow Mein Noodle Salad: Jerk marinated chicken, rainbow lo mein noodles, cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes, green onions, sesame seeds, and a hard-boiled egg

Snack Shack

DOLE Whip Bathtub Sundae: DOLE Whip Watermelon and Pineapple floating in strawberry soda with coconut whipped cream, boba pearls, and a glow cube served in a souvenir bathtub

Surf Doggies Sponsored by Sahlen’s – Premium Smokehouse Hot Dogs

Sahlen’s ChicaGLOW Foot Long Hot Dog: Sahlen’s pork and beef foot long hot dog with Chicago style toppings

Tropicalamity Cart

Glow Mein Noodle Salad: Jerk marinated chicken, rainbow lo mein noodles, cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes, green onions, sesame seeds, and a hard-boiled egg

Typhoon Tilly’s

Glow Mein Noodle Salad: Jerk marinated chicken, rainbow lo mein noodles, cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes, green onions, sesame seeds, and a hard-boiled egg

Outdoor Vending Throughout the Park

Miss Tilly Sipper Cup with a non-alcoholic specialty beverage Tropical Gusher at the Tropicalamity Cart Pina Colada or Strawberry Colada at Low Tide Lou’s Pina Colada and Tropical Storm at Leaning Palms Geyser Lemonade at Typhoon Tilly’s

Good to Know:

Please Note: All offerings are subject to change

H2O Glow After Hours is a separate ticketed event . Tickets are $75 plus tax for Adults (ages 10 and up) and

is a . Tickets are $75 plus tax for Adults (ages 10 and up) and $70 plus tax for Children (ages 3 to 9).

Discounted tickets are available to WDW Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members

to and As with other After Hours events, ice cream novelties, popcorn and select fountain beverages are complimentary and included in the cost of the ticketed event.