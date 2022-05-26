Culinary Delights Make a Splash in Disney’s H2O Glow After Hours Foodie Guide

It’s time to kick off the celebration of summer and this year Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon (Walt Disney World) is inviting guests back for H2O Glow After Hours. Of course you can’t have an After Hours party without food and Disney has another handy Foodie Guide featuring all of the tasty items that will be available to purchase.
What’s Happening:
- As the sun goes down the fun begins at the tropical water park as guests have the opportunity to splash, play and dine after the park closes.
- In anticipation of the summer events, the Disney Parks Blog is highlighting some of the specialty food and beverage selections that will be offered in their latest Foodie Guide.
- There’s plenty to enjoy here as these dishes, both new and returning, embrace the glow and even have some influence from Asian and Pacific Islander cuisines. Some of the most anticipated items are:
- H2O Cake Shake (Leaning Palms)
- DOLE Whip Bathtub Sundae (Snack Shack)
- Glow Mein Noodle Salad (Typhoon Tilly’s)
- H2O Glow After Hours take place on select Sunday nights from May 28th-August 27th.
H2O Glow After Hours Foodie Guide
Happy Landings
- Neon Party Bathtub Sundae: Birthday cake and vanilla swirled soft serve, confetti cake, white chocolate neon ducks, whipped cream, and a glow cube served in a souvenir bathtub
- H2O Glow Cone: Birthday cake-flavored soft-serve with unicorn sprinkles
Fred’s Dive Bar
- Fred’s Purple Siren: Kettle One Orange Vodka mixed with desert pear syrup, pineapple juice, raspberry puree, and topped with a glow cube
- Galactic Lemonade: Three Olives Blueberry Vodka, Bols Blue Curaçao, and Minute Maid Premium Lemonade with juices of lemon and pomegranate topped with Sprite and a glow cube
High ‘n Dry
- Moonlight Mudslide: A blend of Kahlua, Svedka Vodka, and Bailey’s Irish Crème mixed with chocolate cream base garnished with a cookie rim and topped with whipped cream, sprinkles, and a glow cube
- Elysian Dust IPA: Swirled with Space Dust
Leaning Palms
- Alohilohi Tuna Poke Bowl: Ponzu marinated sashimi tuna, lemon sushi rice, seaweed salad, pickled vegetables, edamame, avocado, wasabi peas, and spicy mayonnaise
- Grilled Orange Chicken Skewers: Orange ginger-glazed chicken skewers with peppers, onions, tomatoes, and pineapple served with roasted rainbow carrots and neon sushi rice
- ManGLOW (Mango) Barbeque Chicken and Waffles: Mango barbecue chicken wings and rainbow mickey waffles with purple cabbage slaw, mango chutney, and Sriracha honey butter
- Electric Impossible™ Burger: Impossible burger served on a neon bun with Sriracha aioli, tomatoes, rainbow carrot slaw, and mango chutney (Plant-based offering)
- Disco Colada: Piña colada mixed with disco colors, garnished with a pink sugar rim, and topped with blue raspberry whipped cream and a glow cube (non-alcoholic)
- Electric Flash Lemonade: Tropical flavored blue raspberry lemonade topped with popping candy and a glow cube (non-alcoholic)
- H2O Cake Shake: Purple vanilla milkshake topped with a chocolate-dipped Italian crème Bundt cake, whipped cream, and rainbow sprinkles (non-alcoholic)
Let’s Go Slurpin’
Lowtide Lou’s
- Glow Mein Noodle Salad: Jerk marinated chicken, rainbow lo mein noodles, cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes, green onions, sesame seeds, and a hard-boiled egg
- Rainbow Salted Mickey Pretzel with party cheese
- Neon Churros with electric icing
- Black Cherry Colada: Piña Colada mixed with Bacardi Superior Rum topped with black cherry puree, whipped cream, and garnished with a cherry
Snack Shack
- DOLE Whip Bathtub Sundae: DOLE Whip Watermelon and Pineapple floating in strawberry soda with coconut whipped cream, boba pearls, and a glow cube served in a souvenir bathtub
- DOLE Whip Watermelon: Available in a cup, cone, or swirled with DOLE Whip Pineapple
- (We Don’t Talk About) The Bruno Cone: DOLE Whip Lime cloaked with Bruno’s candy vision served in a dipped waffle cone and a chocolate rat along his back
- Pineapple ManGLOW Mai Tai: DOLE Whip Mango and Lime swirled with a mai tai and Meyer’s Original Dark Rum served in a whole pineapple
Surf Doggies Sponsored by Sahlen’s – Premium Smokehouse Hot Dogs
- Sahlen’s ChicaGLOW Foot Long Hot Dog: Sahlen’s pork and beef foot long hot dog with Chicago style toppings
- Sahlen’s Glow Dog Glow: Sahlen’s Grilled for You™ Smokehouse Pork and Beef Hot Dog covered in party cheese on a tie-dye bun
- Rainbow Salted Mickey Pretzel with party cheese
Tropicalamity Cart
- Neon Churros with electric icing
Typhoon Tilly’s
- Alohilohi Tuna Poke Bowl: Ponzu marinated sashimi tuna, lemon sushi rice, seaweed salad, pickled vegetables, edamame, avocado, wasabi peas, and spicy mayonnaise
- Watermelon Poke Bowl: Ponzu marinated watermelon, lemon sushi rice, seaweed salad, pickled vegetables, edamame, avocado, wasabi peas, and spicy mayo (Plant-based offering)
- Unicorn Churro Bites: Cinnamon sugar churro bites covered in electric icing and unicorn sprinkles
- Encanto Lemonade: Guava passion fruit lemonade with a sugared rim and edible flowers (non-alcoholic)
- Lightning Punch: Bacardi Superior Rum mixed with tropical flavors, green apple mix, pineapple juice, grenadine and topped with a glow cube
Outdoor Vending Throughout the Park
- Miss Tilly Sipper Cup with a non-alcoholic specialty beverage
- Tropical Gusher at the Tropicalamity Cart
- Pina Colada or Strawberry Colada at Low Tide Lou’s
- Pina Colada and Tropical Storm at Leaning Palms
- Geyser Lemonade at Typhoon Tilly’s
Good to Know:
- Please Note: All offerings are subject to change
- H2O Glow After Hours is a separate ticketed event. Tickets are $75 plus tax for Adults (ages 10 and up) and
- $70 plus tax for Children (ages 3 to 9).
- Discounted tickets are available to WDW Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members
- As with other After Hours events, ice cream novelties, popcorn and select fountain beverages are complimentary and included in the cost of the ticketed event.
