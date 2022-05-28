Photos – Pandora: The World of Avatar 5th Anniversary Merchandise

Can you believe Pandora: The World of Avatar opened 5 years ago? May 27th, 2022 was the 5th anniversary of the newest land at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and a special line of merchandise was released to celebrate.

All of the merchandise is available at Windtraders in Pandora.

Most items feature this wonderful design celebrating 5 years of The World of Avatar.

The tumbler retails for $22.99.

Then there is a magnet for $9.99.

There are two pins. The first is a limited release pin which retails for $17.99.

The second is a limited edition Annual Passholder exclusive priced at $19.99.

The 5th anniversary shirts were released earlier this month

While not part of the 5th anniversary collection, this two-part poster pin is really cool! It retails for $16.99.

