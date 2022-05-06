Shirts for the Fifth Anniversary of Pandora – The World of Avatar

It is hard to believe that Pandora – The World of Avatar is celebrating its fifth anniversary. We have photos of a couple of the t-shirts that are available for the occasion.

What's Happening:

It is no surprise that Walt Disney World Pandora – The World of Avatar.

There is one that is available to all guests and another that is available to pass holders only.

The orange shirt is available to everyone, and the dark blue is the pass holder option.

Pandora – The World of Avatar:

If you have never been to Pandora – The World of Avatar , you are truly missing out.

, you are truly missing out. The Valley of Mo’ara is where your journey begins; it's an adventure in itself. You don't climb over mountains but hike under them, and when night time comes, the land comes alive with a bioluminescent glow.

There are two attractions in this land, the first being the Na’vi River Journey. You will climb aboard a boat on the Kaspavan River. Your journey will take you deep into the rainforests within the Valley of Mo'ara, where you will become part of the Pandora and Na’vi culture.

The second attraction you won't want to miss is Avatar Flight of Passage

If you're looking for great quick-service dining options, Satu’li Canteen will be perfect for you. You'll be able to see the art and culture of the Na’vi while you're dining inside a former RDA mess hall.

If you're wanting to get some souvenirs from your trip, Windtraders will have everything you're looking for.