Shirts for the Fifth Anniversary of Pandora – The World of Avatar

It is hard to believe that Pandora – The World of Avatar is celebrating its fifth anniversary. We have photos of a couple of the t-shirts that are available for the occasion.
What's Happening:
- It is no surprise that Walt Disney World will have a special t-shirt designed for the 5th anniversary of Pandora – The World of Avatar.
- There is one that is available to all guests and another that is available to pass holders only.
- The orange shirt is available to everyone, and the dark blue is the pass holder option.
Pandora – The World of Avatar:
- If you have never been to Pandora – The World of Avatar, you are truly missing out.
- The Valley of Mo’ara is where your journey begins; it's an adventure in itself. You don't climb over mountains but hike under them, and when night time comes, the land comes alive with a bioluminescent glow.
- There are two attractions in this land, the first being the Na’vi River Journey. You will climb aboard a boat on the Kaspavan River. Your journey will take you deep into the rainforests within the Valley of Mo'ara, where you will become part of the Pandora and Na’vi culture.
- The second attraction you won't want to miss is Avatar Flight of Passage. You will ride on a banshee while seeing the stunning views of Pandora. You can feel them breathe beneath you as you fly over floating mountains and breathtaking scenes.
- If you're looking for great quick-service dining options, Satu’li Canteen will be perfect for you. You'll be able to see the art and culture of the Na’vi while you're dining inside a former RDA mess hall.
- If you're wanting to get some souvenirs from your trip, Windtraders will have everything you're looking for.
