Fans of “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” Invited to Enter “Live Like Lunella” Contest

Fans of Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur are being asked to show how they live their life like Lunella Lafayette for a chance to win fun prizes based on the new series!

What’s Happening:

With the new series, Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur on Disney Channel Disney+ blade

on These fans of the show might just have what it takes to win the “Live Like Lunella” contest! All you (and your parents, based on age) have to do is head to MoonGirlContest.com and share your own adventures! There, they want to hear your stories of triumph and you can even include some photos that showcase just exactly how you Live Like Lunella in your life!

Hurry because the deadline to enter is August 31, 2023!

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, based on Marvel’s hit comic books, follows the adventures of 13- year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo works together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger.

based on Marvel’s hit comic books, follows the adventures of 13- year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo works together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger. Enter at MoonGirlContest.com Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, now available on Disney Channel and Disney+!

Important to Note: