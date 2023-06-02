Man Arrested for Grabbing Children at Disney Springs

A Florida man has been arrested and is accused of grabbing two young girls at a Disney Springs store this week, according to WESH.

Marshall Diehl of St. Cloud, Florida was arrested in the Disney Springs Orange Garage on Wednesday.

According to the arrest report, a man matching Diehl’s description was seen grabbing a child at World of Disney on Tuesday.

A witness chased the man out of the store but he was able to get away.

Then on Wednesday, deputies were called to World of Disney about a man who had “touched a girl inappropriately while she was looking at keychains.”

Diehl was then found by authorities in the Orange Garage soon after and was arrested.

A victim and a witness were able to positively identify Diehl.

Diehl has been charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation and is currently in Orange County Jail.