Ahsoka Tano Graces the Cover of the Latest Issue of Empire Magazine

The latest issue of Empire Magazine is set to give readers a first look into the exciting world of Ahsoka Tano, through the new Star Wars: Ahsoka series coming this August to Disney+.

What’s Happening:

The new issue of Empire will highlight Ahsoka’s move from animation to live-action leading lady, now portrayed by Rosario Dawson.

Included within are never-before-seen images, brand-new interviews with Dawson, creator Dave Filoni, co-stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, the late Ray Stevenson, Lars Mikkelsen and Diana Lee Inosanto.

Also, producer Jon Favreau talks about Ahsoka’s long and winding road to her own solo show, learning how the series intersects with the world already established in Star Wars Rebels and beyond, and where this galactic gang is heading next.

This month's subscriber cover is a striking black-and-white portrait of Ahsoka's titular fierce, Force-wielding hero against a silhouette of arch-villain Admiral Thrawn, designed exclusively for Empire by Greg Ruth.

This issue of Empire Magazine hits newsstands on Thursday, June 8th.

About Ahsoka:

Specific plot details for Ahsoka are still unknown, but the setup and teaser includes Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, journeying from one end of the galaxy to the other in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn.

The show will reintroduce Hera Syndulla and Sabine Wren from Star Wars Rebels, portrayed in live-action for the first time by Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Natasha Liu Bordizzo, respectively.

Lars Mikkelsen will also be bringing his villainous turn as Grand Admiral Thrawn from animation to live-action in Ahsoka.

. Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.

Ahsoka debuts on Disney+ in August 2023.