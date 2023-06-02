The Team is Getting Ready in New Teaser for Season 2 of FX’s “The Bear”

With just a few weeks until its premiere, FX has released a new teaser for the upcoming second season of their hit series The Bear.
- The new teaser, titled “Getting Ready,” sees the team preparing to open their new restaurant.
- Of course, things don’t exactly seem to be going according to plan.
- Check out the new teaser below:
About The Bear Season 2:
- Season two follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot. As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future. Of course, it turns out the only thing harder than running a restaurant is opening a new one, and the team must juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning. The transition brings a newfound focus on hospitality as well. As the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships, they also learn what it means to be in service, both to diners and each other.
- The half-hour series also stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Edwin Lee Gibson, Oliver Platt, and newcomer Molly Gordon in recurring roles.
- Season two will also see an increase from eight episodes to 10.
- Executive producers on the series include Joanna Calo, Hiro Murai, and Nate Matteson of Super Frog and Josh Senior.
- Tyson Bidner serves as producer.
- Season 2 of The Bear premieres on Hulu June 22nd.