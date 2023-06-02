Update Made to Marvel Unlimited with Marvel Comics App Now Shut Down

As of today (June 2, 2023), the Marvel Comics app has been shut down. Marvel has been taking in feedback since the announcement of the app shutting down back in April, and they have made some updates to the Marvel Unlimited app.

Since the announcement in April, Marvel Comics fans have been able to transfer their digital purchases in the Marvel Comics app to their Marvel Unlimited library.

With that shift, came plenty of feedback from fans who had ideas for what they wanted to see on the Marvel Unlimited app.

After looking over that feedback, Marvel has announced an update to Marvel Unlimited, with users now being able to filter their purchased comics.

Customers who purchased digital comics in that app can continue to enjoy access to those digital comics in the Marvel Unlimited app if they linked their Marvel Comics account to a Marvel account by June 2, 2023.

Marvel has assured users that all migrations of libraries from the digital comics app to Marvel Unlimited should be complete by June 9, 2023.

Also, users who have their Marvel account synced to a Comixology account can have their Comixology/Amazon purchases of Marvel digital comics available in their purchase library on Marvel Unlimited by June 9, 2023 as well.

However, any Comixology/Amazon purchases made after June 2, 2023 will not sync over to Marvel Unlimited.

A Marvel Unlimited subscription is not required to to see your library of purchased and/or redeemed comics in the app.

Be sure to download the Marvel Unlimited app, version 7.42 or later, to view your digital comic purchases/redeems in Marvel Unlimited.