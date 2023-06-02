Writer J. Michael Stracyznski Returns to Marvel Comics This September with “Captain America #1”

Acclaimed writer and filmmaker J. Michael Stracyznski will make his celebrated return to Marvel Comics this September in “Captain America #1.”

Stracyznski has written fan-favorite stories including “Amazing Spider-Man” and “Thor,” and now he’s ready to embark on a new adventure with Marvel’s star-spangled hero! Alongside superstar artist Jesús Saiz, the talented duo is ready to take Steve Rogers on an exhilarating new adventure.

Decades ago, Steve Rogers changed the world forever. Now powerful and insidious forces are assembling to ensure he never does it again. Past, present and future collide as the man out of time reckons with an existential threat determined to set the world on a darker path at any cost.

Check out the cover by Jesús Saiz below and don’t miss “Captain America #1″ when it hits stands in September.

