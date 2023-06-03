Photos: Celebrate Soulfully Offerings Throughout The Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Resort is celebrating and honoring Black Heritage and Culture beyond Black History Month with Celebrate Soulfully experiences all year, with expanded celebrations, entertainment, and more. Magic Key Holders can get their hands on a special sticker sheet, and all guests can experience the offerings, some of which we’ve found throughout the resort.

Near Star Wars Trading Post in Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort, families can participate in a craft activity, and create lasting memories together—open daily from noon to 6:00 PM.

Groove to nightly musical entertainment featuring artists like The Singers of Soul, Forward Motion Band and more! Enjoy a range of musical genres throughout the week:

Monday: Jazz Fusion

Tuesday: Caribbean

Wednesday: Mid-Century Jazz

Thursday: Top 40

Friday: Vintage R&B

Saturday: Top 40

Sunday: Gospel

And on Saturdays from 1:00 to 4:00 PM, hit the dance floor as a DJ plays upbeat, hip hop hits.

From June 1 to June 30, 2023, head to Hollywood Backlot to enjoy our summer block party atmosphere—7 nights a week! From groovy tunes to funk to chart-topping hits, live musical acts will keep the party going as you dance, chill out and celebrate soulfully under the stars.

Featured acts include Midnight Hour, a group offering the best sounds of Motown; Finesse, a top 40 musical experience covering popular tunes from Bruno Mars to Stevie Wonder; and The Rhythm & Blues Brothas, a dynamic group of singers brought together to share their passion for the classic sounds of R&B and soul!

Over at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, guests can Celebrate Soulfully with musicians performing daily near the pool, and in the grand lobby of the hotel.