“Elemental Connection” World of Color Preshow Debuts At Disney California Adventure

As promised, the waters of Paradise Bay at Disney California Adventure now come to life just ahead of World of Color – ONE, with “Elemental Connection,” a new pre-show featuring visuals from the newest film from Pixar Animation Studios, Elemental.

What’s Happening:

Earlier this week, it was announced that a new water short titled “Elemental Connection” will debut prior to “World of Color – ONE“ starting last night, June 2nd.

This new pre-show, based on the latest film from Pixar Animation Studios, Elemental , will run for a limited time and will highlight the story and characters from the new movie.

The new two-minute pre-show features brilliant projections that dance across vast water screens, playing with the space on Paradise Bay and the surrounding area, including the Incredicoaster

In this heartfelt story, fire element Ember and water element Wade discover that though the world tells them they can’t coexist, they are more alike than they realize.

The pre-show kicks off into World of Color – ONE

Pixar Animation Studios’ Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth- and Air-residents live together.

The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, Elemental features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh. The film’s original score was composed and conducted by Thomas Newman.

Elemental opens only in theaters on June 16, 2023, no date has been revealed for when the Elemental Connection will be removed from World of Color – ONE.